1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Westlake District mall

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
A gunman killed a woman and critically wounded another in a shooting outside Selecto Plaza Mall in the Westlake District.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Bonnie Brae Street. 

Firefighters took two women to the hospital, a 35-year-old in critical condition and a 40-year-old in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Investigators said one of the women was declared dead at a local hospital.

westlake-shooting.jpg
The shooting happened just outside the popular Selecto Plaza Mall.  CBS LA

Police did not immediately identify a motive and were seeking any information about the suspect.

