1 injured, building evacuated following explosion at USC

Explosion at USC science building injures at least 1

An explosion at the University of Southern California has resulted in at least one injury.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the explosion happened at about 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Bloom Walk on campus.

Occupants evacuated the science building where the explosion occurred and met crews outside. Crews continued to evacuate the building and requested a hazmat team.

There is no active fire. The explosion was reportedly caused by a hydrogen and methane reaction.

This is the fourth time that LAFD has responded to a hazmat emergency at USC since September and the second time they responded to this specific building.

Crews cleared the building and ensured that there were no hazardous materials in the air about an hour after the explosion occurred.

They are allowing people to re-enter the building.

