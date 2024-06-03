1 injured after car slams into restaurant in Burbank

At least one person was hurt when a car slammed into a restaurant in Burbank late Monday evening.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. at the Veggie Grill restaurant, located in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive near Rose Street.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The victim's status is not immediately known.

SkyCal flew over the site of the incident, where a large police perimeter could be seen to allow crews room to work. A large hole was visible in the side of the restaurant.

Workers with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were expected to arrive on scene to assess the structure's integrity.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.