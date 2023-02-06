1 hospitalized after train crashes into car in Highland Park

One person has been hospitalized after a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Avenue 59.

Firefighters said that there were no other victims in the car or on the train.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and said to be in critical condition. There was no information available on the victim's identity.

As they investigated the incident, crews temporarily closed the tracks. .