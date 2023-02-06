Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized after train crashes into car in Highland Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person has been hospitalized after a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Avenue 59. 

Firefighters said that there were no other victims in the car or on the train. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and said to be in critical condition. There was no information available on the victim's identity. 

As they investigated the incident, crews temporarily closed the tracks. .

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.