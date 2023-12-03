1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown LA
One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
Police were dispatched to the area near E. 16th Street and San Pedro Street, just under the I-10 Freeway, after learning of the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department.
Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately known.
Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.