1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown LA

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area near E. 16th Street and San Pedro Street, just under the I-10 Freeway, after learning of the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately known.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.