1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Police were dispatched to the area near E. 16th Street and San Pedro Street, just under the I-10 Freeway, after learning of the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately known. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 4:13 PM PST

