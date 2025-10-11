1 hospitalized after house in Mission Viejo catches fire

One person was hospitalized after a house in Mission Viejo caught fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the 23300 block of Via Burriana at around 4 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to a social media post from the Orange County Fire Authority.

It took crews just 12 minutes to extinguish the flames.

One of the two residents, who called 911 after waking up to a fire in a bedroom, was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.