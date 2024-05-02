1 dead in Long Beach tuberculosis outbreak, 9 hospitalized

One person died as a result of a tuberculosis outbreak among residents of a single-room occupancy hotel in Long Beach, health officials announced Thursday. Nine other people have been hospitalized.

As of April 29, a total of 14 cases have been associated with the outbreak. Investigators have also identified 170 other people who may have been exposed. These potential patients are in the process of being screened, with additional exposures expected to increase.

City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis declared a local public health emergency in response to the outbreak. The declaration is expected to be ratified by the Long Beach City Council on Tuesday.

The city insists the risk to the general public is low. City officials say the outbreak at the privately operated hotel is isolated to a "distinct population" of people with "significant barriers to care, including homelessness and housing insecurity, mental illness, substance abuse and serious medical comorbidities."

According to the World Health Organization, a total of 1.3 million people died from TB in 2022. The common symptoms of the infectious disease include prolonged cough (sometimes with blood), chest pain, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.

"Those who are found to have active TB disease or latent TB infection will be provided treatment," according to the city. "The level of attention needed to contain the outbreak is well beyond the scope of the department's day-to-day work. The population of concern requires outreach and engagement, necessitating significant staff time to perform multiple interactions.

"Screening and treating such a large number of people requires many resources. Declaring a public health emergency streamlines the department's ability to quickly secure resources and take additional action to contain the outbreak."

In October, Riverside County health officials reported that a resident had tested positive for active tuberculosis. The patient was expected to recover.