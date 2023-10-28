Riverside County resident tests positive for tuberculosis, according to health officials

Riverside County health officials report that a resident has tested positive for active tuberculosis.

In a statement released on Friday, officials disclosed that a person who has affiliation with California Baptist University in Riverside tested positive and their potential exposure period was between Sept. 5 and Oct. 16.

Despite the infection, they are expected to recover, officials said.

University officials are working to notify an estimated 150 people who are believed to have close contact with the person.

"While the risk of infection is low, it is recommended that individuals who receive the exposure notification letter be tested," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. "Once the test is administered, the individual will need to come back in two days to have it read by a health care worker."

Tuberculosis spreads through the air during close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include:

persistent cough,

fever,

night sweats,

unexplained weight loss.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that there were around 8,300 cases of tuberculosis reported in the United States in 2022.

It remains unknown where the individual came in contact with the disease.