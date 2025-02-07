1 dead following multi-car crash on 405 Freeway in Westwood

One person was killed and multiple people were injured during a multi-car crash on the 405 Freeway near Westwood on Friday.

It happened on northbound lanes near Wilshire Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they said one person was trapped inside of a car and needed rescuing, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said that one person died at the scene.

Two others were injured, one of which was said to be in critical condition, CHP officers said.

As a result of the crash, a SigAlert was issued for three lanes on the northbound side of the freeway for at least an hour.