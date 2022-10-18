Watch CBS News
1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway

Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.

The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. 

It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. 

Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 11:01 AM

