1 dead after shooting in Montebello; person being questioned by investigators

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead in Montebello early Friday morning.

Officers with the Montebello Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Neil Armstrong Street and Marketplace Drive at around 2:30 a.m. after learning of the incident.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting Montebello police with the case, said that a man told them he shot the victim.

He is being questioned by detectives.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.