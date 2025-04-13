1 dead after head-on crash in Fullerton

One person was killed in a head-on collision in Fullerton on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrived and found a gold 2005 Toyota Corolla and a white 2009 Lexus RX350 had collided head-on, both suffering significant damage, police said.

They believe the crash occurred when the driver of the Toyota, which was driving westbound, veered into oncoming lanes for unknown reasons.

Both drivers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the driver of the Toyota later died, police said. The other driver's condition was not immediately known.

"It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor related to the driver," police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (714) 738-6812.

This is the second deadly crash that happened in Fullerton over the weekend, after two people died when the driver of a Tesla allegedly ran a red light and collided with an OCTA bus on Saturday morning.