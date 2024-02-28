Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Van Nuys

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Van Nuys on Wednesday. 

The crash happened a little before 8 p.m. in the 7000 block of Woodley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear. 

They have not yet identified the victim or revealed if they were inside of the car or riding the motorcycle. 

Investigators say that the incident was not a hit-and-run. 

With SkyCal overhead, a grisly scene could be seen on the street below with debris from both the car and bike scattered about. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 9:01 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.