1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Van Nuys

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

The crash happened a little before 8 p.m. in the 7000 block of Woodley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

They have not yet identified the victim or revealed if they were inside of the car or riding the motorcycle.

Investigators say that the incident was not a hit-and-run.

With SkyCal overhead, a grisly scene could be seen on the street below with debris from both the car and bike scattered about.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.