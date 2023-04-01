1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Trader Joes parking lot in West Hills

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in West Hills early Saturday afternoon that left one person dead and three others hospitalized.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear at this point, but Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that an unknown gunman opened fire on the three victims just before 3:45 p.m. in the Trader Joe's parking lot located in the 22800 block of Vanowen Street near Fallbrook Avenue.

Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were hospitalized. All of the victims are adults.

At least one of the victim is in critical condition and another in serious condition, police added.

The suspect is said to have run from the scene before law enforcement's arrival. There was no description available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.