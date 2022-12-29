Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. 

The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. 

Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. 

There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 10:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.