1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting stems from family dispute in Chino

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Chino late Saturday evening.

They were sent to the 3900 block of Pepper Tree Lane at around 9 p.m. after learning of a shooting at a home in the area, according to a statement from the Chino Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was rushed to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery, according to the police statement.

The second victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Wenhua Lee, was arrested inside of the home.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting followed a family dispute involving the suspect and his family members," the statement said.

Lee was booked for murder and attempted murder.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact investigators at (909) 334-3124.