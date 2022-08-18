Watch CBS News
1 critically injured after ultralight plane crashes into Camarillo Airport building

By CBSLA Staff

One person was critically injured Thursday. after their ultralight plane crashed into a building at the Camarillo Airport.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

One person was extricated from the craft and was airlifted to the hospital. It's not known how many people were on board the plane.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 3:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

