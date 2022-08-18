1 critically injured after ultralight plane crashes into Camarillo Airport building
One person was critically injured Thursday. after their ultralight plane crashed into a building at the Camarillo Airport.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
One person was extricated from the craft and was airlifted to the hospital. It's not known how many people were on board the plane.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
