1 arrested after burglars use U-Haul to ram entrance of North Hollywood business

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a burglary at a business in North Hollywood in which the suspects used a U-Haul truck to gain entry early Monday morning. 

The crime was reported at around 3:30 a.m. at an unknown business in the 10800 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to Los Angles Police Department. 

Investigators say that the suspects used a U-Haul truck with no license plates to ram entrance into the building. They are unsure if the truck was stolen. 

SkyCal was overhead as police searched a large perimeter in the area, locating at least one person who was taken into custody inside of a yard near Satsuma Avenue and Burbank Boulevard. 

They are searching for five more suspects. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 7:26 AM PST

