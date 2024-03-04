1 arrested after burglars use U-Haul to ram entrance of North Hollywood business

Police searching for suspects who rammed North Hollywood business with U-Haul during burglary

Police searching for suspects who rammed North Hollywood business with U-Haul during burglary

Police searching for suspects who rammed North Hollywood business with U-Haul during burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a business in North Hollywood in which the suspects used a U-Haul truck to gain entry early Monday morning.

The crime was reported at around 3:30 a.m. at an unknown business in the 10800 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to Los Angles Police Department.

Investigators say that the suspects used a U-Haul truck with no license plates to ram entrance into the building. They are unsure if the truck was stolen.

SkyCal was overhead as police searched a large perimeter in the area, locating at least one person who was taken into custody inside of a yard near Satsuma Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

They are searching for five more suspects.