Winter Storm: Heavy rain, prompts Flash Flood Warning for northern LA County
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for much of the San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County, as the heavy rain has created the potential for "life-threatening" conditions.
Temperatures dropped drastically when the winter storm first arrived in Southern California, going down from 70 degrees a week ago to LAX tying its lowest-ever recorded temperature.
The powerful arctic blast even prompted the first Blizzard Warning in Los Angeles County since 1989.
RELATED: Defining a Blizzard: Southern California gets its first Blizzard Warning in decades
Since the storm first rolled into Southern California on Tuesday, it has brought with it several inches of rain, creating dangerous conditions on the roads and flooding streets throughout the San Fernando Valley.
Winter storm hits coastal areas in SoCal
The winds and rain kept people away from the beaches in Manhattan Beach on Friday.
"Born and raised here in the South Bay, so yea, we don't get a lot of this," said Mark Mattis, lives in Manhattan Beach.
The Manhattan Beach Pier was completely empty as rain poured down in the area. Whether you had an umbrella, or not, the wet weather was a struggle for many.
"I'm really over it. I'm honestly not a rain person so I'm from Southern California so..um, not for me!" said Michelle Salazar, lives in South Bay.
But, the rain didn't seem to bother everyone in the area.
"It's been beautiful. Exactly what I expecting with the weather when come to L.A." said Brian Powers, who is originally from Massachusetts.
"I think the rain is good. We need it. I just hope my backyard does not flood," said a local resident.
As the winter storm continues, four severe weather alerts have been issued for South Bay for floods, high surf and powerful winds.
Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn area
Authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those living in the Bond Fire burn area as heavy rains threaten to create debris flows in the area.
The advisory, which started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, affects everyone living in Silverado and Williams Canyons. Authorities strongly encouraged people to prepare to evacuate, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs and residents with large animals.
Winter storm causes mud-flow concerns in San Gabriel Valley
There are growing concerns for potential mud-flows in burn scar areas in San Gabriel Valley after rain poured all day on Friday.
A yellow alert was also issued for several burn scars in the arear including the Fish Fire burn scar in Duarte.
Snow came down up in the San Gabriel Mountains in the community of Mt Baldy, where residents were shocked.
Schools in the San Bernardino Mountains are closed. Bear Valley Unified and Rim of the World Unified school districts both canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.
All roads near Mt. Baldy Resort were closed to all non-residents and chains were required for anyone traveling up the mountain.
"The last time San Gabriel Mountains saw this much snow was Christmas time of 2019," said a local in the area.
Forecasters say as much as 8 feet of snow could fall in the San Gabriel mountains this week from the winter storm.
Below the snow line, more heavy rain and cold temperature are expected to continue.
"Hail....snow.... in the Inland Empire. I never have seen that.... ever!! When I woke up this morning ice all over my windshield wow!" said a resident.
Authorities say most areas where concerns for mud-flows exist will be closed throughout the weekend.
Rain falls in Manhattan Beach
Coastal rain fell in Los Angeles County Friday.
Snowfall in the high desert near Phelan
It was a winter wonderland for families in Phelan Friday.
Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Heavy rain is creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service expanded a Flash Flood Warning for most areas in Los Angeles County until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The areas under this warning include: Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are also under the Flash Flood Warning.
Flooded streets trap cars across Los Angeles County
Flooded streets outside of Hollywood-Burbank Airport trapped at least six cars and another man in Sun Valley was forced to stay on his car's roof to avoid the rising water.
Tips: Driving safely on Southern California roads during winter storm
What do you need to know to stay safe on SoCal roads as the big winter storm arrives this week? Caltrans spokesperson Alisa Almanzan offers tips for drivers.
- Limit non-essential travel, delay trips if possible
- Plan for potential closures, scope out alternate routes
- Monitor conditions, anticipate flooding
- Watch out for workers and maintenance crews on roadways
- Check your vehicle's brakes, wipers, tires,
- Fill your gas tank
- Carry tire chains
- Carry food, water, chargers, extra clothing/blankets
Southern California roads, highways affected by powerful winter storm
The latest winter storm is affecting roads across the Southland. We've compiled a list of the latest road conditions you should look out for.
