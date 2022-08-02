Watch CBS News

CHP was in pursuit of possible stolen vehicle suspect

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a driver eastbound I-10 Freeway who was wanted for possibly stealing a vehicle. 

The driver reportedly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles an hours, in a black SUV with red and blue lights on the front of it. 

The pursuit began in East LA and made its all the way to Beaumont by the time Sky2 arrived. 

The pursuit continued on through the San Gorgonio Pass going eastbound towards Palm Springs when Sky2 was forced to return to base. 

 

By Josh DuBose
 

By CBSLA Staff
