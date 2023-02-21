Suspected stolen vehicle runs out of gas as suspect attempts to flee police

Suspected stolen vehicle runs out of gas as suspect attempts to flee policeget the free app
California Highway Patrol began pursuing a white stolen vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, but because of high speeds they backed off, to following the car.
As the vehicle continued at high speeds along the freeway, the chase concluded as the suspect's vehicle slowly rolled to a stop around 2:40 p.m.
A bystander helped the shirtless suspect push the car down the off-ramp at I-10 freeway at the 4th Street exit in Ontario.
Once the car came to a stop, the suspect jogged alongside the road, into a 7-11, grabbed a bottle of water and ultimately ended up in a field at 4th Street and Baker Avenue where he was apprehended by police.
