Pursuit suspect arrested after running across I-5 in Antelope Valley, attempts to carjack other drivers
California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a suspect near Sun Valley.
They first witnessed the suspect making unsafe lane changes on the northbound 101 Freeway near Hollywood.
Once officers attempted to stop the suspect he failed to yield, prompting them to engage in pursuit.
As the chase continued, the driver continued to travel north on I-5, constantly weaving around other traffic while erratically changing lanes and speeding.
As the pursuit began to creep towards the Grapevine, CHP attempted two spike strips, the first which proved unsuccessful. The second strip was hit just before 4 p.m., causing the suspect to swerve before continuing.
A little after hitting the spike strip, the suspect attempted to exit I-5, at which point CHP performed a perfect PIT maneuver, which caused the vehicle to perform a complete 180.
The suspect then fled from the vehicle on foot, running up the freeway's onramp and across all lanes of I-5. As CHP officers began to approach from the other side of the freeway, the suspect ran back across, attempting to carjack several uninvolved vehicles in the process.
He then ran under the I-5 overpass on Smokey Bear Road, at which point he was surrounded by CHP officers and a K-9 unit and taken into custody.
CHP officers said that the chase began at the Hollywood Split of the U.S.-101 and SR-170 Freeways.
Driver points phone out of window while leading pursuit
While leading officers on pursuit, the suspect could be seen holding their phone out of the window as if they were recording themselves and the CHP squad cars behind.
