Senior-transport vehicle police pursuit ends after driver surrenders in Van Nuys
Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a senior transport vehicle in the San Fernando Valley Thursday morning.
There may be an 80-year-old woman inside the vehicle considered a kidnap victim.
The pursuit was in the area of Weddington and Van Nuys shortly after 9 a.m.
Driver surrenders in Van Nuys
The driver pulled over on Arminta Street in Van Nuys. The suspect surrendered to officers at the scene without incident.
The pursuit reportedly began near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.
An employee with Golden Age Adult Day Health Care was reportedly at the location to pick up a patient when someone got into the vehicle and drove away. It was not immediately clear if another person was in the vehicle.
Officers could be seen assisting an elderly man in the back of the vehicle after the driver was taken into custody.