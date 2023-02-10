Watch CBS News

Police lose traffic violation in downtown Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Suspect makes it to downtown Los Angeles
Officers were chasing a traffic violation suspect on the 710 Freeway.

The Anaheim Police Department started the pursuit after the suspect failed to yield. 

 

Suspect enters downtown LA

Police have once again backed off the driver after a few dangerous maneuvers — blowing through red lights and sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road. 

The suspect is now in downtown Los Angeles after starting near Anaheim.

Law enforcement lost it once again shortly after entering the heart of downtown.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect briefly drives on the wrong side of the road

The suspect briefly drove on the wrong side of the road when a police cruiser started following him.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect blows through red light, nearly gets hit

The suspect drove through a red light and nearly collided with a big rig.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Authorities are not behind the suspect

Law enforcement has pulled off the pursuit but a helicopter remains above.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect exits freeway, enters South Gate-East Los Angeles

The suspect exited the 710 Freeway into South Gate-East Los Angeles Area.

By Matthew Rodriguez
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

