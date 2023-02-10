Police lose traffic violation in downtown Los Angeles

Police lose traffic violation in downtown Los Angelesget the free app
Officers were chasing a traffic violation suspect on the 710 Freeway.
The Anaheim Police Department started the pursuit after the suspect failed to yield.
Suspect enters downtown LA
Police have once again backed off the driver after a few dangerous maneuvers — blowing through red lights and sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road.
The suspect is now in downtown Los Angeles after starting near Anaheim.
Law enforcement lost it once again shortly after entering the heart of downtown.
Suspect briefly drives on the wrong side of the road
The suspect briefly drove on the wrong side of the road when a police cruiser started following him.
Suspect blows through red light, nearly gets hit
The suspect drove through a red light and nearly collided with a big rig.
Authorities are not behind the suspect
Law enforcement has pulled off the pursuit but a helicopter remains above.
Suspect exits freeway, enters South Gate-East Los Angeles
The suspect exited the 710 Freeway into South Gate-East Los Angeles Area.