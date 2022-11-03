Watch CBS News

Police chasing stolen big rig on 5 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen big rig on the 5 Freeway in Newhall. 

The pursuit was originally initiated by the Kern County Sheriff's Department on Thursday afternoon. 

 

Stolen big rig slowly moves through 5 Freeway in Newhall

The suspect wanted for stealing a big rig in Kern County continues to lead authorities on a slow pursuit through the southbound side of the 5 Freeway.

As a result, a long line of cars can be seen on Sky9 driving slowly behind police escorts and the big rig in Newhall. 

As of this moment, it appears that Kern County Sheriffs are pursuing the suspect, who has already avoided several spike strips.

