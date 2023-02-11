Authorities arrest possible home invasion suspects that possibly carjacked two cars during pursuit

Authorities arrest possible home invasion suspects that possibly carjacked two cars during pursuitget the free app
Authorities are in pursuit of a possible home invasion suspect that may have carjacked two cars during the chase.
The pursuit originally started in Orange County. The pursuit continued its way to Hawthrone through the 105 Freeway.
The suspect briefly exited the freeway before circling back and entering the 110 Freeway. It is possible that the driver may have switched vehicles a couple of times.
The pursuit continued through the 110 Freeway before entering the west 105 Freeway, again.
The suspect turned around and started going down the eastbound portion of the 105 Freeway before, again, exiting into Hawthorne.
Eventually, after driving around Hawthrone and Gardena the suspect reentered the 110 Freeway and then the 105.
The pursuit continued through several parts of South Los Angeles, as the driver reached about 120 mph while trying to evade law enforcement.
The suspects bailed out of the vehicle in South LA, near Florence, and were arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies soon after.
Suspects jump out of car to end the pursuit
The suspects jumped out of the car in South Los Angeles after leading deputies on a wild pursuit.
Deputies detained the men shortly after.
Suspect continues to drive high speeds
The suspect continued to speed down residential streets, dashing through red lights at times, before getting back onto the freeway.
The driver reached 120 mph while on the 105 Freeway. They exited the freeway and entered Compton streets.