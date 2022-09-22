LAPD chasing possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heights

LAPD chasing possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heightsget the free app
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heights.
The driver led police southbound on the 101 freeway at fast speeds sometimes reaching above 90 mph. The suspect switched multiple freeways and eventually got back onto the 101 freeway but started going northbound.
LAPD in a standoff with suspect
Police have yet to locate the suspect but are talking to people who were in a nearby tent.
Suspect bails out of vehicle near 101 Freeway
The suspect bailed out of the car shortly after exiting the 101 Freeway.
The driver parked underneath an overpass on North Gower Street in Hollywood before possibly running into a homeless encampment.
Police also got out of their vehicles to search the area around the overpass.