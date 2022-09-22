Watch CBS News

LAPD chasing possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heights

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect near Boyle Heights.

The driver led police southbound on the 101 freeway at fast speeds sometimes reaching above 90 mph. The suspect switched multiple freeways and eventually got back onto the 101 freeway but started going northbound.

Police in pursuit of possibly armed suspect near Hollywood 00:31
 

LAPD in a standoff with suspect

Police have yet to locate the suspect but are talking to people who were in a nearby tent.

Police believe pursuit suspect is hiding inside of homeless encampment 01:31
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect bails out of vehicle near 101 Freeway

The suspect bailed out of the car shortly after exiting the 101 Freeway. 

The driver parked underneath an overpass on North Gower Street in Hollywood before possibly running into a homeless encampment. 

Police also got out of their vehicles to search the area around the overpass. 

Suspect flees on foot after exiting 101 Freeway 01:28
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.