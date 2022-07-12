How to watch Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on extremists at the Capitol

How to watch Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on extremists at the Capitolget the free app
Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding another public hearing on Tuesday, this time focusing on the role of extremists in the assault and the links between former President Donald Trump's associates and the far-right groups.
While aides said the committee would not disclose who would be appearing in person due to concerns about security and potential harassment, two sources familiar with the panel's plans told CBS News that one of the witnesses is Jason Van Tatenhove, the former national media director for the Oath Keepers. One source confirmed the second witness is Stephen Ayres, an Ohio man who was among the mob of Trump's supporters who converged on the Capitol building near the U.S. Senate. He pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct last month.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the upcoming hearing will "continue the story of Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election." He and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, will play leading roles in the proceedings.
Raskin noted on Sunday that the committee has been so far outlining former President Donald Trump's pressure campaigns on the vice president, the Justice Department, state lawmakers and local elections officials ahead of Congress' planned certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6. Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, has provided footage from his film to the committee, some of which was shown at the first public hearing on June 9.
"One of the things that people are going to learn is the fundamental importance of a meeting that took place in the White House" on Dec. 18, Raskin said.
"And on that day, the group of outside lawyers who've been denominated 'Team Crazy' by people in and around the White House, came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country," Raskin said. "And so, some of the people involved in that were Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani was around for part of that discussion, Michael Flynn was around for that. But against this 'Team Crazy' were an inside group of lawyers who essentially wanted the president at that point to acknowledge that he had lost the election, and were far more willing to accept the reality of his defeat at that point."
Raskin said in the middle of the night on Dec. 19, Trump sent a tweet "after a crazy meeting, one that has been described as the craziest meeting in the entire Trump presidency." Posted just before 2 a.m., the then-president teased in the tweet a "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"
"Donald Trump sent out the tweet that would be heard around the world, the first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of electoral college votes in a presidential election he had lost," Raskin said. "Absolutely unprecedented, nothing like that had ever happened before. So people are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country."
A select committee aide told reporters that Trump's Dec. 19 tweet was a "pivotal moment that spurred a chain of events," including within the Proud Boys.
Last week, Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the committee for more than eight hours. Raskin said Cipollone gave "valuable" information to the committee.
"We are going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we have learned along the way," Raskin said. "He was the White House counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move I think Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency."
The House Jan. 6 committee has held seven public hearings in June and July to showcase the evidence they have gathered during the 11-month investigation. The committee has heard hundreds of hours of testimony, including from some of the core members of Trump's inner circle.
In addition to the information on pressure campaigns, the committee has also unveiled new details on the scheme allegedly proposed by Trump allies to put forward phony electors from several battleground states that President Joe Biden won.
On June 28, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified publicly in a hastily added hearing. Her blockbuster testimony included that Trump was told the crowd at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 had guns and other weapons, and that the former president wanted to join them on the way to the Capitol. She also said she was told that Trump lunged towards a Secret Service agent in a presidential vehicle.
Hutchinson also testified that Meadows told her in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that, "There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."
This weekend, attorneys for Trump ally Steve Bannon, who has been charged by the Justice Department for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify, sent a letter to the committee saying he is willing to testify publicly.
Bannon has cited executive privilege in his refusal to testify, but Trump sent a letter to Bannon's lawyers waiving executive privilege. Mr. Biden has rejected Trump's claims of executive privilege, and the Supreme Court in January declined a request from the former president to shield a trove of his White House records, over which he initially asserted executive privilege.
The Justice Department on Monday questioned Bannon's newfound willingness to testify, noting his about-face comes at the "eleventh hour," as his contempt trial is set to begin July 18, and "is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability."
Raskin says hearing will deal with "fundamental importance" of Dec. 18 White House meeting
On "Face the Naiton" on Sunday, Raskin would not disclose who will appear before the committee for Tuesday's hearing, but said viewers will learn the "fundamental importance" of a meeting at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, that included a number of outside advisers — among them Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who pushed the baseless theories the election was rigged. That meeting, he said, has been described as "the craziest" of Trump's presidency.
"The group of lawyers, of outside lawyers, who've been denominated 'Team Crazy' by people in and around the White House, came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country," he said.
Pat Cipollone testifies before committee for over 8 hours
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the committee for more than eight hours. Raskin said Cipollone gave "valuable" information to the committee.
"We are going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we have learned along the way," Raskin said. "He was the White House counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move I think Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency."
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies in last-minute hearing
The committee had called a last-minute hearing last week to hear bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified that Trump was told the crowd at the Ellipse had guns and other weapons, and that the former president wanted to join them on the way to the Capitol — even lunging at Secret Service to get the steering wheel, she said she heard.
Hutchinson testified that Meadows told her in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that, "There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."
Hutchinson also testified about how angry Trump was after then-Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press in an interview after the 2020 election that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change its outcome.
Entering the dining room at the White House, Hutchinson observed a valet changing the tablecloth. The valet motioned toward the fireplace mantle and television, she said.
"I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor," she told the committee. "The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall."
Hutchinson then grabbed a towel to assist and recalled the valet told her about Trump, "he's really ticked off about this. I would stay clear of him for right now."
Hutchinson's testimony came in the middle of a two-week recess, and was unexpectedly called just days after the committee said there would not be any more hearings until July. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said that Tuesday's hearing was called because the information Hutchinson had was "quite urgent."
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark
In the June 23 public hearing, the committee focused on the efforts of Trump and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to pressure the department to help overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump wanted to fire acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen — who had just taken over in December 2020, after Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation became official — and to replace him with Clark, an environmental lawyer who had never prosecuted a criminal case. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who led the questioning, said Clark's only qualification was that "he would do whatever the president wanted him to do."
Installing Clark and the pressure campaign on the Justice Department amounted to "essentially a political coup," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said.
In video testimony, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said of Clark that "best I can tell, the only thing you know about environmental and elections challenges is they both start with 'E.'"
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on "fake electors" and threats to public servants amid Trump pressure campaign
At the June 21 public hearing, the committee detailed the threats made to state lawmakers and election officials and workers in Arizona and Georgia, as Trump and his allies tried to get them to overturn the election results in their states.
The committee sought to bring to light the severity of the threat to democracy in the days and weeks after the election, given the enormous and persistent pressure by the president and by Rudy Giuliani on officials and ordinary Americans to promote the "big lie" that Trump had won the election. The ability of these Americans to withstand that pressure came at a great personal cost.
"Our democracy held because courageous people like you heard today put their oath to the constitution above their loyalty to one man," Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said. "The system held but barely and the question remains, will it hold again?"
The hearing laid out the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace the bona fide Biden electors with phony ones. The fake electors gathered in Arizona, which Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers referred to as a "tragic parody." Bowers refused to have any involvement in the fake electors plan being pushed by Giuliani.
Read more here.
Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 committee hearing
The committee turned its attention to Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes at the June 16 hearing, including testimony from close Pence aides who said the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were nonsensical and "un-American."
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the third day of hearings examining the Capitol attack. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence advisers appeared in person at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also showed taped footage of interviews with Pence chief of staff Marc Short and other aides.
The testimony made clear that Pence and his closest aides repeatedly told Trump and his allies that a theory pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, who argued the vice president should single-handedly reject or replace slates of electors, had no basis in the Constitution or federal law.
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on Trump's false election claims in public hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee focused its second public hearing on those closest to Trump who said they told him it was too premature to declare victory on election night in 2020 — and how Trump used his premature declaration of victory to push baseless claims that the election was stolen.
The committee showed video testimony from top officials in the Trump administration who said former Vice President Mike Pence and White House were aware there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr said in recorded video testimony that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
"The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," Barr said in recorded testimony that was shown.
Read more here.
On Day 1 of hearings, Capitol Police officer described "carnage" and "chaos" of assault
One of two witnesses to testify in-person during the prime-time hearing on June 9, the committee's first of the month, was Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury on Jan. 6. Edwards described Capitol Hill as a "war scene" on the day of the attack.
"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," Edwards said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
Watch her testimony in the video below.