Jeffrey Epstein files released by House panel include court documents, videos, flight records — live updates
What to know about Epstein document release
- The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released more than 33,000 pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected financier whose sex trafficking charges and 2019 death in federal custody have drawn years of public speculation.
- The files include court documents, flight records, and a video of Epstein's cell block from before his death that includes a minute missing from earlier videos.
- Many of the documents were already in the public domain.
- The GOP-led panel subpoenaed the Justice Department for Epstein records several weeks ago, as lawmakers from both parties press the Trump administration to disclose more information on the criminal probes into Epstein.
GOP Rep. Massie still pushing bill to force more Epstein disclosures
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told reporters Tuesday night his push to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein records still has support from members of both parties, after tens of thousands of Epstein documents were made public by the House Oversight Committee.
Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would require the Justice Department to release its Epstein files within 30 days. Earlier Tuesday, Massie filed a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on the bill if a majority of members sign on — a common maneuver for legislation that has some support from both parties but isn't backed by leadership.
Massie argued late Tuesday that the latest release doesn't render his efforts moot, saying, "somebody needs to show us what's new in those documents." He also pointed to a press conference with Epstein survivors that's planned for Wednesday morning.
He also accused House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, of engaging in "an effort to keep the files from being released."
Democrats say 97% of Epstein docs were already public — but some flight records are new
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said in a statement that 97% of the Epstein documents released Tuesday had already been made public by federal, state or local authorities.
Just 3% of the more than 33,000 pages were new, the statement said, citing an "initial review" by Democratic lawmakers.
Those new disclosures include logs of flights on Epstein's private plane from 2000 to 2014 that were kept by Customs and Border Protection, according to Democrats.
"House Republicans are trying to make a spectacle of releasing already-public documents," Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.
Epstein flight records included in House panel's release
The trove of documents published Tuesday includes some records of flights on Epstein's private jet, noting dates, times and airports. There are also a few luggage inspection records.
It's not clear that those records include any new information. Many records of Epstein's flights were already publicly available.
— By Claire Moran
Epstein files date back to 2005 Florida investigation
Some of the documents released by House lawmakers date back 20 years, covering an initial criminal investigation into Epstein launched by local police in Palm Beach, Florida.
That investigation controversially ended in a deal in which Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges and, in exchange, Miami-based federal prosecutors promised not to bring charges.
Many newly released Epstein files were already public
Many of the Epstein documents included in Tuesday's release appeared to already be in the public domain.
The records include court papers that were filed in the Justice Department's 2019 case against Epstein and its 2020 case against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
No "missing minute" in new Epstein video released, plus previously unreleased video showing Epstein being being escorted to make call
When the Justice Department and FBI released nearly 11 hours of footage in July, the time code on the screen jumped forward one minute just before midnight, prompting questions about the one-minute gap.
The newly released video is not missing the minute between 11:59 p.m. and 12 a.m.
In July, Attorney General Pam Bondi said a minute of footage was missing because the New York City jail's antiquated security cameras automatically cut out for one minute per night, but a source told CBS News that authorities possessed a copy of the video that does not have a minute missing.
The new video also shows previously unreleased footage from hours earlier of Epstein being brought up the stairs of the G tier in the detention center to make a phone call.
Release includes additional 2 hours of video from detention center from the night before Epstein was found dead in his cell
The material released includes 13 hours and 41 seconds of video from the Metropolitan Correctional Center's Special Housing Unit, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., Aug. 9-10, 2019, when Epstein was found dead in his cell.
Two months ago, the Justice Department released video from the same camera that only covered 7:40 p.m. to 6:40 a.m., a period of time that is two hours shorter.
The new video has a different font on screen and appears more likely to be the raw output of the video. When federal officials originally released the jail video, they attested that it was "raw footage," but the presence of a cursor and onscreen menu raised questions about that. Video forensics experts told CBS News those images indicated the video was likely a screen recording rather than an export directly from a DVR system.
Epstein files include documents, videos, audio files
The records released by the House Oversight Committee appear to include a combination of videos, audio recordings and text files — including emails and court documents.
Some of the documents include redactions.
It remains unclear whether the files contain any new information. Many files from the Justice Department's investigations into Epstein — who was charged in 2019 but faced an earlier federal investigation in the 2000s — have already been made public.
House Democrats met with Epstein victims ahead of release
Prior to the release of the Epstein documents, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. Robert Garcia of California, met with Epstein accusers on Capitol Hill.
In a gaggle with reporters, members stressed systemic government failures in the investigation into Epstein, and pledged renewed pressure for files and accountability. They described what one member called a "cover-up of epic proportions," praised the accusers' courage and said some victims were telling their stories publicly for the first time.
"About a month ago, we forced a vote to subpoena the Department of Justice to release all of the files associated with the Epstein case," Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania told reporters. "Since then we've seen only a trickle of papers, an attempt to obstruct justice and distract from what we are here to do. No one should be above the law—not princes, not elected officials, not wealthy billionaires—and it was the government itself that failed these women."
House Oversight Committee releases files on Jeffrey Epstein
A House committee has released tens of thousands of Justice Department documents from the federal investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial in 2019.
The files were made public by the House Oversight Committee after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for records on Epstein.
In a statement Tuesday, the committee said the Justice Department "has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material."