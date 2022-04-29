Watch CBS News

Reckless driver seen doing donuts in front of police arrested

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Glendale Police are in pursuit of a driver in a black Kia, described as a man wearing a baseball cap, who was spotted by officers doing donuts in the intersection of Western and San Fernando. 

A few minutes into the chase, the pursuit suspect again started spinning the vehicle, doing donuts after officers met up with the vehicle in another intersection. 

Police decided to drop the pursuit and track the driver due to public safety concerns, and currently tracking the suspect. 

 

Suspect arrested out front of residence

Officers were waiting out front of the suspect's residence on 52nd Street near Avalon in South L.A. 

As the suspect pulled up to their home and exited the vehicle, they were quickly taken into custody by waiting officers. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

CHP learns suspect in midst of mental health crisis, reportedly unarmed

California Highway Patrol officers have reportedly spoken with the family of the suspect, whom they claim is reportedly in the midst of a mental health crisis. 

They also clarified that they do not believe the person behind the wheel is armed. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

CHP officers reengage pursuit

CHP continues pursuit of reckless driver 00:40

As the suspect continued their brazen driving through surface streets, CHP officers reengaged the pursuit just after 10:30 p.m.

Immediately after, the vehicle could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road before speeding away from pursuing officers. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

CHP ordered to stand down

CHP units back off of pursuit, suspect uses strobe lights once again 00:48

California Highway Patrol officers were ordered to stand down from pursuit just before 10:20 p.m., due to the reckless nature of the chase and the danger presented to the officers and the public. 

The CHP fixed wing aircraft, however, continued to track the suspect. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Officer rips bumper off suspect's vehicle

Police try PIT maneuver, knocking off suspect's bumper 00:31

As California Highway Patrol officers continued pursuit of the reckless driving suspect, a second failed PIT maneuver ripped the rear bumper off of the vehicle. 

It could be seen dangling from the vehicle, barely hanging on as the pursuit continued after more than 45 minutes. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Pursuit reenters surface streets; suspect stops to signal out of window

Suspect taunts police during pursuit, almost hits another vehicle 00:41

At around 10:10 p.m., the suspect reentered surface streets where they promptly stopped at an intersection to signal something out of the window to taunt the pursuing officers. 

Seconds later authorities attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, with the suspect speeding away.

By CBSLA Staff
 

Pursuit heads onto freeways

Suspect continues to drive onto the 10 freeway with hazards on 00:31

At around 10:05 p.m., the suspect began driving on SR-60, with multiple CHP patrol vehicles continuing the chase.

They then erratically crossed the lanes of the freeway to enter Highway 101.

With Sky9 overhead, the vehicle's hazard lights could be seen flashing sporadically. The suspect also continued to use blinkers at random.

By CBSLA Staff
 

Suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle

Reckless driver hits another vehicle during pursuit 00:34

The suspect clipped the front end of an uninvolved vehicle on E, 1st Street in Boyle Heights at around 10 p.m., before continuing to drive away from CHP officers in pursuit. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Officers initiate pursuit

CHP continues pursuit of donut seen doing donuts 00:53

At around 9:55 p.m., CHP officers initiated pursuit of the vehicle on Van Pelt Avenue. 

The pursuit continued at fairly slow speeds, even stopping at stop signs in the area before continuing to drive erratically through surface streets. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Continuing coverage: CHP ground units en route

As the suspect continues to drive erratically throughout surface streets in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area, swerving in and out of other traffic, performing donuts around intersections and toying with other drivers - California Highway Patrol ground units are said to be en route to handle the situation. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Watch Live: Driver continues doing donuts

Reckless driver activates strobe lights 00:49

The driver of the black Kia is driving erratically, doing donuts. The vehicle is equipped with some sort of light kit and his headlights are flashing strobe lights periodically. 

Right now, authorities are tracking the suspect from the air. Ground units have pulled back out of public safety concerns.  

By CBSLA Staff
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.