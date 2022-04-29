Reckless driver seen doing donuts in front of police arrested

Reckless driver seen doing donuts in front of police arrestedget the free app
Glendale Police are in pursuit of a driver in a black Kia, described as a man wearing a baseball cap, who was spotted by officers doing donuts in the intersection of Western and San Fernando.
A few minutes into the chase, the pursuit suspect again started spinning the vehicle, doing donuts after officers met up with the vehicle in another intersection.
Police decided to drop the pursuit and track the driver due to public safety concerns, and currently tracking the suspect.
Suspect arrested out front of residence
Officers were waiting out front of the suspect's residence on 52nd Street near Avalon in South L.A.
As the suspect pulled up to their home and exited the vehicle, they were quickly taken into custody by waiting officers.
CHP learns suspect in midst of mental health crisis, reportedly unarmed
California Highway Patrol officers have reportedly spoken with the family of the suspect, whom they claim is reportedly in the midst of a mental health crisis.
They also clarified that they do not believe the person behind the wheel is armed.
CHP officers reengage pursuit
As the suspect continued their brazen driving through surface streets, CHP officers reengaged the pursuit just after 10:30 p.m.
Immediately after, the vehicle could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road before speeding away from pursuing officers.
CHP ordered to stand down
California Highway Patrol officers were ordered to stand down from pursuit just before 10:20 p.m., due to the reckless nature of the chase and the danger presented to the officers and the public.
The CHP fixed wing aircraft, however, continued to track the suspect.
Officer rips bumper off suspect's vehicle
As California Highway Patrol officers continued pursuit of the reckless driving suspect, a second failed PIT maneuver ripped the rear bumper off of the vehicle.
It could be seen dangling from the vehicle, barely hanging on as the pursuit continued after more than 45 minutes.
Pursuit reenters surface streets; suspect stops to signal out of window
At around 10:10 p.m., the suspect reentered surface streets where they promptly stopped at an intersection to signal something out of the window to taunt the pursuing officers.
Seconds later authorities attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, with the suspect speeding away.
Pursuit heads onto freeways
At around 10:05 p.m., the suspect began driving on SR-60, with multiple CHP patrol vehicles continuing the chase.
They then erratically crossed the lanes of the freeway to enter Highway 101.
With Sky9 overhead, the vehicle's hazard lights could be seen flashing sporadically. The suspect also continued to use blinkers at random.
Suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle
The suspect clipped the front end of an uninvolved vehicle on E, 1st Street in Boyle Heights at around 10 p.m., before continuing to drive away from CHP officers in pursuit.
Officers initiate pursuit
At around 9:55 p.m., CHP officers initiated pursuit of the vehicle on Van Pelt Avenue.
The pursuit continued at fairly slow speeds, even stopping at stop signs in the area before continuing to drive erratically through surface streets.
Continuing coverage: CHP ground units en route
As the suspect continues to drive erratically throughout surface streets in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area, swerving in and out of other traffic, performing donuts around intersections and toying with other drivers - California Highway Patrol ground units are said to be en route to handle the situation.
Watch Live: Driver continues doing donuts
The driver of the black Kia is driving erratically, doing donuts. The vehicle is equipped with some sort of light kit and his headlights are flashing strobe lights periodically.
Right now, authorities are tracking the suspect from the air. Ground units have pulled back out of public safety concerns.