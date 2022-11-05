Watch CBS News

CHP in pursuit of suspect recklessly riding motorcycle

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect recklessly riding a motorcycle Friday evening.

Glendale Police Department officers began the pursuit before it was picked up by California Highway Patrol near Burbank. 

At one point, the suspect is said to have driven through the Universal Studios backlot before hurtling through Hollywood on sidewalks, even stopping to talk to a group of people on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard.

The suspect could often be seen driving erratically, performing wheelies, driving into oncoming lanes of traffic and swerving around cars. At around 10:20 p.m., he joined a group of motorcyclists heading through the area, attempting to blend in to their ranks. 

He even stopped for gas at one station, briefly appearing to fill up his tank before hurtling away from the scene. 

After hiding out in Pan Pacific Park for several minutes, the suspect headed into a parking structure near The Grove where pursuing officers arrived shortly after. 

It was not clear if the suspect was detained.

 

Pursuit suspect enters parking structure

Just before 10:40 p.m., the suspect headed into a parking structure near The Grove, where a number of pursuing officers began to arrive. 

Suspect heads into Pan Pacific Park

Driving without a headlight, the suspect headed into Pan Pacific Park in Mid City West, where he was said to be driving on the basketball courts and near the baseball fields before he reentered traffic on 3rd Street. 

Suspect briefly stops at parking structure before speeding away

The driver briefly stopped at a parking structure in West Hollywood, stopping to speak with some parking attendants before speeding away from the area down the sidewalk again. 

Pursuit suspect stops to get gas

With enough distance between himself and pursuing officers, the suspect stopped at a gas station on Laurel Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, where he briefly appeared to be filling up his gas tank. 

Suspect gases up after losing police on pursuit 01:45
Suspect joins group of motorcycles on Santa Monica Boulevard

For a brief minute, the suspect joined a group of motorcyclists heading down Santa Monica Boulevard, performing several stunts including a wheelie. 

Suspect blends in with other motorcyclists while in West Hollywood 04:03
Driver heads into opposite lanes, nearly hits oncoming traffic

As he turned onto Santa Monica Boulevard, the suspect veered into the opposite lane, nearly hitting an oncoming car before swerving around. 

Suspect drives the wrong way into oncoming traffic 01:05
Suspect flies along Hollywood sidewalks

Motorcycle suspect drives on sidewalks during pursuit 00:56

With Sky9 overhead, the suspect could be seen flying down the sidewalk of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, stopping briefly to talk to some people standing on the corner. 

