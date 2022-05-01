CHP in pursuit of armed robbery suspects in the San Gabriel Valley

CHP in pursuit of armed robbery suspects in the San Gabriel Valleyget the free app
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a black Mitsubishi Highlander with possibly two armed suspects inside.
The two suspects are wanted for armed robbery and the pursuit began on the southbound 15 freeway.
Second suspect seen running on NB 110
CHP is still searching for another suspect who was last seen running on the northbound 110 freeway between 7th and 8th streets.
One suspect in custody
CHP has reportedly apprehended one suspect. One more is still on the loose.
Suspects bail out of vehicle while on the freeway
The suspects bailed out of their vehicle out on the 110 freeway and preceded to run away from police on foot.
Suspects weave in and out of lanes while evading police
The suspects snaked through multiple lanes on the 101 freeway while evading police.
Armed robbery suspect driving west on the 210
About six California Highway Patrol cruisers are chasing the suspects traveling west on the 210 freeway.