CHP in pursuit of armed robbery suspects in the San Gabriel Valley

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a black Mitsubishi Highlander with possibly two armed suspects inside. 

The two suspects are wanted for armed robbery and the pursuit began on the southbound 15 freeway.

 

Second suspect seen running on NB 110

CHP apprehends one of the armed robbery suspects

CHP is still searching for another suspect who was last seen running on the northbound 110 freeway between 7th and 8th streets.

One suspect in custody

CHP apprehends one of the armed robbery suspects

CHP has reportedly apprehended one suspect. One more is still on the loose.

Suspects bail out of vehicle while on the freeway

Suspects bail out of vehicle

The suspects bailed out of their vehicle out on the 110 freeway and preceded to run away from police on foot.

Suspects weave in and out of lanes while evading police

Suspects weave in and out of lanes while evading police

The suspects snaked through multiple lanes on the 101 freeway while evading police.

Armed robbery suspect driving west on the 210

CHP in pursuit of two armed robbery suspects driving on the 210 freeway

About six California Highway Patrol cruisers are chasing the suspects traveling west on the 210 freeway.

By Matthew Rodriguez
