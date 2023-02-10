Officers push suspect off motorcycle to end pursuit near Rio Hondo River

Officers push suspect off motorcycle to end pursuit near Rio Hondo Riverget the free app
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a motorcycle. Officers began the chase for an obstructed license plate.
Law enforcement surround motorcycle, push rider off
After a Bell Gardens officer came speeding in behind the motorcycle, California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the rider on the bike path.
Officers pushed the motorcyclist off his bike after blocking his path.
Suspect enters Bell Gardens Golf Course
After driving on a bike path near the LA River, the motorcycle rider drove onto the Bell Gardens Golf Course.
Following a brief joyride at the golf course, the suspect reentered the bike path next to the LA River.