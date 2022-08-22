Watch CBS News

Authorities tracking robbery suspect on westbound 105

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are tracking a robbery suspect going westbound on the 105 Freeway.

 

Suspects exit vehicle, deputies track down two suspects

LASD immediately detained one person but went on a brief search for two people who were seen running out from the overpass.

Robbery suspect continues to drive erratically, nearly causes another crash 02:08

Deputies tracked down and detained the other suspects, one of whom was hiding by a shed. Authorities found the final female suspect on a nearby street. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect pulls into shopping center in Norwalk

The suspect has slowed down and pulled into a parking lot in the Norwalk area 

By Madeline Spear
 

Robbery suspect nearly causes crash

The robbery suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and ran through a red light before almost causing a collision. 

The suspect was inches away from causing a crash after going through a busy intersection.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Authorities join pursuit after suspect exits freeway

Authorities re-launch pursuit after the suspect exited the 91 Freeway near Compton.

Authorities re-launch pursuit of robbery suspect near Compton 02:06

The robbery suspect briefly drove on a sidewalk to dodge traffic and get away from authorities. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect gets back on the 110 south

The suspect briefly exited the northbound 110 freeway and got onto surface streets. 

Suspect reenters 110 Freeway 01:52

The driver reentered the 110 freeway but went south towards Harbor-Gateway, eventually making it to the 91 freeway.

By Matthew Rodriguez
