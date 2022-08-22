Authorities tracking robbery suspect on westbound 105

Authorities tracking robbery suspect on westbound 105get the free app
Authorities are tracking a robbery suspect going westbound on the 105 Freeway.
Suspects exit vehicle, deputies track down two suspects
LASD immediately detained one person but went on a brief search for two people who were seen running out from the overpass.
Deputies tracked down and detained the other suspects, one of whom was hiding by a shed. Authorities found the final female suspect on a nearby street.
Suspect pulls into shopping center in Norwalk
The suspect has slowed down and pulled into a parking lot in the Norwalk area
Robbery suspect nearly causes crash
The robbery suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and ran through a red light before almost causing a collision.
The suspect was inches away from causing a crash after going through a busy intersection.
Authorities join pursuit after suspect exits freeway
Authorities re-launch pursuit after the suspect exited the 91 Freeway near Compton.
The robbery suspect briefly drove on a sidewalk to dodge traffic and get away from authorities.
Suspect gets back on the 110 south
The suspect briefly exited the northbound 110 freeway and got onto surface streets.
The driver reentered the 110 freeway but went south towards Harbor-Gateway, eventually making it to the 91 freeway.