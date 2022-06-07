Watch CBS News

Authorities use PIT maneuver to stop pursuit suspect on southbound 101 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.  

The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County.  The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.

The suspect, that was driving a silver sedan with out-of-state plates, was seen stopping on the freeway and waving an arm out of the window.

Authorities performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle on the freeway near Woodman Avenue. 

The driver was then taken into custody.  

 

