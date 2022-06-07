Authorities use PIT maneuver to stop pursuit suspect on southbound 101 Freeway

Authorities use PIT maneuver to stop pursuit suspect on southbound 101 Freewayget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.
The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
The suspect, that was driving a silver sedan with out-of-state plates, was seen stopping on the freeway and waving an arm out of the window.
Authorities performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle on the freeway near Woodman Avenue.
The driver was then taken into custody.
