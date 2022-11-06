Alleged stolen vehicle suspect leads LAPD officers on slow speed pursuit in El Sereno

Alleged stolen vehicle suspect leads LAPD officers on slow speed pursuit in El Serenoget the free app
LAPD officers are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle suspect in El Sereno.
It was not immediately clear what prompted authorities to begin chasing the suspect.
The pursuit began just before 5:10 p.m.
With Sky9 overhead, the suspect could be seen leading authorities at extremely slow speeds along El Sereno streets before speeding up at around 5:15 p.m.
At one point, officers attempted to perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, a gold SUV, which was unsuccessful.
Officers attempted to throw a spike strip in front of the driver at around 5:25 p.m., but due to the slow speeds he was able to swerve around.
LAPD opted to discontinue the pursuit as the driver continued to travel throughly highly-congested areas.
Suspect appears to be talking to someone in separate car
The suspect appeared to be talking to the driver of another vehicle, who had their windows rolled down with what appeared to be a child in the back seat.
LAPD calls of pursuit as suspect drives through congested areas
At around 5:30 p.m., LAPD announced that they would be pulling off of the pursuit due to the fact that the driver continued to travel through highly congested areas.