When does the 2024 Super Bowl start and end? Full timeline for today's game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 Super Bowl is here. One of the most anticipated Super Bowls in recent history, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs today. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to become the first NFL franchise in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships, but they'll have to get past Christian McCaffrey and the Niners to do it.

While Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid tighten up their teams' schedules and playbooks, this is the perfect time for fans to get ready for Super Bowl LVIII. Whether you're hosting the ultimate Super Bowl LVIII watch party at home or watching the game at your favorite local sports bar, you're going to want to know when the big game starts, how long it runs and all the logistics for the day so you don't miss a single snap, pass or play -- not to mention Usher's smooth Super Bowl halftime show moves.

Keep reading for a full timeline of Super Bowl LVIII.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. It will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

If you're not currently a Paramount+ subscriber, the streaming service is offering a seven-day free trial. That means you can watch the Super Bowl for free on Paramount+.

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 kickoff?



The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) today. Expect NFL-style pageantry before the game actually starts, including the national anthem sung by country star Reba McEntire. We suggest tuning in at least 15-20 minutes early to catch that performance, plus Post Malone's "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day's version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

How long do Super Bowl games usually last?

The average Super Bowl broadcast over the past 20 years has run about three-and-a-half hours, including the halftime show.

What time will the 2024 Super Bowl likely end?

East Coasters can expect to be a bit sleepy Monday morning, as the 2024 Super Bowl will likely end around 10:00 p.m. ET. The game could go into overtime, but only one Super Bowl has ever gone into overtime. In 2017, the Atlanta Falcons almost blew out the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Instead, Tom Brady led the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit only to beat Matt Ryan's Falcons in overtime.

How long are NFL quarters?

NFL football games are divided into four 15-minutes periods called quarters. The first half and the second half of the game are separated by a halftime break.

While a quarter lasts 15 minutes of play time, a quarter lasts much longer that that in real time. That's because the clock stops in between plays after missed passes. Teams can call time outs as well, there's a break at the two-minute warning, and there are pauses in the game for commercial breaks that add to the real-time length of a quarter.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher, seen here performing onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio's Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, CA, will be the main performer at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

You can expect to see Usher take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show about ninety minutes to two hours after kickoff. The Super Bowl halftime show will start at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET to ensure you don't miss a minute of Usher's grooves.

If you're wondering how long Usher's halftime show will last, halftime for a regular NFL game lasts 13 minutes, but Super Bowl halftime lasts a bit longer to accommodate the show's stage setup and take down. Expect Usher to be on stage for less than 15 minutes.

Super Bowl Sunday timeline

Super Bowl 2024 pregame coverage: CBS Sports will host seven hours of pre-game coverage on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

11:30 a.m. ET: "NFL Slimetime": Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan preview the game with NFL highlights, picks and interviews.

"NFL Slimetime": Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan preview the game with NFL highlights, picks and interviews. 1 2:00 p.m. ET , "Road to the Super Bowl": NFL Films' annual sports doc takes a look back at the 2023-2024 NFL season. The one-hour film features more than 125 NFL players' and coaches' mic'd up moments leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

, "Road to the Super Bowl": NFL Films' annual sports doc takes a look back at the 2023-2024 NFL season. The one-hour film features more than 125 NFL players' and coaches' mic'd up moments leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. 1:00 p.m. ET: "You are Looking Live!": The story of "The NFL Today" takes a look back on 50 years of NFL studio coverage, including interviews with surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities.

"You are Looking Live!": The story of "The NFL Today" takes a look back on 50 years of NFL studio coverage, including interviews with surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities. 2:00 p.m. ET: "The NFL Today": Live from the Bellagio Hotel and Allegiant Stadium, fans will be treated to four hours of pregame coverage leading up to kickoff. Host James Brown will be joined by analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, plus lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty will provide additional commentary, along with Kyle Brandt and more.

Super Bowl 2024 kickoff and game schedule: Starting at 6:30 p.m., the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs with musical performances by Reba McEntire, Usher, Post Malone and more.

6:10 p.m. ET (approximately) : Post Malone is expected to sing "America the Beautiful", followed by the national anthem sung by Reba McEntire. Singer Andra Day will also perform her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign along with Day. (Sanchez will also perform the ASL version of Usher's halftime performance.)

: Post Malone is expected to sing "America the Beautiful", followed by the national anthem sung by Reba McEntire. Singer Andra Day will also perform her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign along with Day. (Sanchez will also perform the ASL version of Usher's halftime performance.) 6:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LVIII begins. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are scheduled to call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network's SAP coverage in Spanish.

8:00 p.m ET (approximately): The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will begin. Music sensation Usher will take the stage to perform a medley of his top hits.

2024 Super Bowl postgame coverage: When the game is over, the action continues with CBS' postgame coverage, including the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the winners.