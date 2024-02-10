How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl live today: Livestream info, kickoff time and Apple Music Halftime Show details

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time to gear up for Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL experienced its biggest TV ratings since 2018 this season thanks to exciting storylines and game play from teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. And, of course, there were all those Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sightings.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII. You won't want to miss a moment of the game, the pre-show or the halftime show. Here's how and when to watch Super Bowl LVIII, especially if you want to watch without cable.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How and when to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII will stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable

While most cable packages include CBS and Nickelodeon, it's easy to watch the 2024 Super Bowl if CBS or Nickelodeon aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS or Nickelodeon, you can stream Super Bowl LVIII and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show exclusively through a subscription to any tier of Paramount+. In addition to all NFL games aired on CBS, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games (with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription). Every tier of Paramount+ can stream popular shows such as "Survivor," "1923" and "NCIS" on demand.

Paramount+ currently offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free. After the free trial ends, a subscription to Paramount + Essential is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (catch all live NFL games airing on CBS and Super Bowl LVIII). Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service, a $72 value.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can catch the 2024 Super Bowl on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Super Bowl, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers college football, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, smartphone tablet

You can watch the NFL, including Super Bowl LVIII, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to more than 95 channels, including your local CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch Super Bowl LVIII on your phone or mobile device, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering a seven-month subscription for $20.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl, locally aired NFL games, MLB and college sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

Who's performing at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show?

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Usher previously appeared as a guest in the Super Bowl XLV halftime show, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas. Usher told CBS News performing at the Super Bowl is a moment he's waited for his entire life. The superstar was handpicked by Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has executive produced the show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

What is the Nickelodeon 2024 Super Bowl broadcast?

For the first time in history, the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats. In addition to the CBS 2024 Super Bowl broadcast, the game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon's family-friendly version of Super Bowl LVIII will feature virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters in the game broadcast. The kid-themed Super Bowl LVIII broadcast comes on the heels of "Nickmas", the NFL's Christmas Day broadcast on Nickelodeon during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

You may not see Taylor Swift on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl 2024 broadcast, but fans can expect to see SpongeBob SquarePants at the game.