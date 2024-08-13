Save almost 80% on a 4.8-star-rated handheld vacuum at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has impressed us again, passing on major savings on household essentials to make cleaning and organizing easy -- and budget friendly. If you're in the market for a new handheld vacuum for your car or house, check out this big deal on the Drecell handheld cordless vacuum. We had to do a double take on the price, which is $34 at Amazon, reduced from $170.

This portable vacuum weighs only 1.2 pounds; includes an LED light to illuminate corners and cars; and features a slim style that helps you tackle messes ranging from pet hair to crumbs in tight spaces. This cordless vacuum features major suction, which can clean up dust, pet hair, crumbs and large debris without the effort of hauling in a large vacuum to spot clean.

You'll also like the fast-charge modes. Even a longer charge takes just 3.5 to four hours to power up. A crevice tool can get into small spaces and there's a brush nozzle designed to remove pet hair, dust and debris, all of which you'll tackle with ease.

This vacuum earns 4.8 stars on Amazon and has been reviewed more than 580 times. It's now on sale at Amazon for $34 with coupon, reduced from $170. That's over 79% in savings. Amazon Prime members can get fast, free shipping, but you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Tap the button below to score big savings before this deal is gone.

