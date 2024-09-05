The GoPro Hero 13 Black is now available for preorder and it's better than ever

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GoPro

The new GoPro Hero 13 Black action camera is now available for preorder from Best Buy for just $400, and it's full of new features. This new camera can be described in just one word -- versatile. It looks to be a great still image and video camera for any type of creator, from novice to pro, or anyone in between.

It begins shipping on September 10.

Is the new GoPro Hero 13 Black worth it?

GoPro

Dimensions: 2.83 x 2 x 1.32 inches | Weight: 4.27 ounces | Displays: 2.27" touchscreen (rear), 1.4" display (front) | Waterproof rating: 33 feet | Image sensor: 1/1.9" CMOS | Max. video resolution: 5.3K (30fps) | Video aspect ratio: 8:7 or 16:9 | Photo resolution: 27MP | Microphones: 3 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C | Lenses: Interchangeable | Battery: 1900 mAh Enduro | Memory card support: microSD v30

With all of the new advancements in the GoPro Hero 13 Black compact camera, referring to it as just an action camera is a misnomer. Yes, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is small, lightweight, waterproof, temperature-proof and durable -- all of the key features you'd want from an action camera. There are also dozens of mounts, mods and accessories that allow you to attach the camera to your body or equipment so you can capture content from a stunning, first-person perspective.

However, this new GoPro camera model is an easy-to-use, point-and-shoot still image and broadcast-quality video camera, too, so it can also be used as an everyday point-and-shoot camera, vacation camera, vlogging camera and more, even if you're a total amateur. It also works as a webcam or live streaming camera.

The GoPro Hero 13 Pro can capture still images at 27MP resolution. It can also capture video at up to 5.3K (60fps) resolution using a variety of shooting modes, lenses and field-of-view options. The image stabilization built into the camera is better than ever, as is its low-light and nighttime shooting capabilities. There's even a new 400fps slow-motion feature.

GoPro

The most exciting additions to this year's model are the interchangeable, HB-Series lenses. To keep things super-simple, regardless of which lens you attach to the camera, it automatically identifies the lens and adjusts the camera's settings accordingly.

Available lenses include a macro lens mod, ultra wide lens mod, and a Smart Motion Blur ND filter 4-pack. Plus, an anamorphic lens mod will be released in early-2025. It will allow you to capture undistorted, 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio with lens flares when shooting video.

Other notable enhancements include extended battery life for GoPro's Enduro interchangeable and rechargeable batteries. There's also a new magnetic door and power cable kit that makes it easier to keep the camera going using an external power source. Plus, GoPro has made some tweaks to the camera's mounting system. It now offers a new magnetic mount add-on that makes it easy to attach and detach the camera from various stands, tripods and mounts in mere seconds, without having to tinker with a thumbscrew.

Everything people love about the GoPro cameras continues to be offered by the GoPro Hero 13 Black, including the re-introduction of a GPS feature that tracks the time, date, location, speed and altitude of what you shoot. You can now use more voice commands to control the camera and pair it with Apple AirPods, any Bluetooth earbuds, or wireless microphones to capture narration or specialized audio. The new voice mode automatically prioritizes voice audio when recording video and eliminates unwanted ambient sounds. This is particularly useful to vloggers and live streamers.

The GoPro ecosystem continues to grow with new optional camera accessories, too. Plus, GoPro has made some impressive improvements to the GoPro Quik app, which now uses more advanced AI to help you quickly view, edit and share your photos and video directly from your mobile device. And since the camera now supports Wi-Fi 6, wireless content transfers between the camera and your smartphone or tablet happen faster than ever, although a USB Type-C cable can also be used for that, too.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition Best Buy

Whether you're an adventurer who wants to capture your next ski trip, sky dive, scuba diving excursion, or mountain bike ride from a stunning first-person perspective, or you want a durable camera you can take on your next vacation or use to capture home videos with ease, the GoPro Hero 13 Black offers the versatility to handle all of these tasks and so much more.

And best of all, when the camera is set on easy mode, it becomes an idiot-proof point-and-shoot camera that's ready for anything. So just about anyone can capture great content without having to tinker with complex settings. Pros can switch to advance mode and get manual control over the camera's many settings and features.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black camera comes with one Enduro battery, USB cable, a curved adhesive mount, a mounting buckle and a thumb screw. A required microSD memory card is sold separately.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition includes the GoPro Hero 13 Black camera, a carrying case, one Enduro battery, a curved adhesive mount, one mounting buckle, a thumb screw, a USB Type-C cable, the Volta (battery grip / tripod / remote combo), a USB pass-through door, lanyard, the GoPro media mod, a removable mic windscreen, the GoPro light mod, a light diffuser, a two-finger adapter, and a magnetic latch mount. It too is available right now for preorder.

If you want to save some money, you can still purchase the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which is on sale for $350. Be sure to check out our in-depth review of this bestselling action camera. It was our top pick in our coverage of the best action cameras of 2024, although once we get our hands on the new GoPro Hero 13 Black to review, this new edition of the camera will likely take its place.