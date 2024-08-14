Preorder the Google Pixel Watch 3 and get half off, too

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

If you've been waiting for the new Google Pixel Watch 3, there's good news: You can pre-order it now, and even save big in the process.

According to our tech experts, this model offers some really impressive enhancements, starting with AI-powered functions that make it easier to talk, text, stay healthy, get help in an emergency, and more. You can even shave time off everyday tasks, from scheduling to navigation.

Is the Google Pixel Watch 3 worth it?

Google

The Google Pixel Watch 3 now comes in two sizes -- 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter -- and four color combinations. The smaller version gives you 10% more on-screen real estate than the Pixel Watch 2, while the larger option provides 40% more screen space to display customized watch faces and personalized information.

And like the previous Pixel smartwatches, this one offers all of the features and functionality of a Fitbit health and fitness tracker integrated seamlessly into the watch. This includes more than 40 activity and exercise modes. You also get an always-on Actua AMOLED display that's brighter than ever (up to 2,000 nits), but it can easily be dimmed to a mere 1 nit when you're in a theater or trying to sleep.

Battery life is now up to 24 hours. Thanks to the AI, the watch can better manage incoming calls and detect spam more efficiently. You can also use the Recorder app from the watch to record your thoughts, meetings, classes or conversations, and then have a transcript and summary delivered right to your smartphone. Plus, if you have a smart TV that runs using the Google TV OS, you can use the Pixel Watch 3 as the TV's remote.

One feature we love is that if you have a Nest Cam or Nest video doorbell, you can see its live video feed right on your watch and communicate with anyone at your door. A new Safety Check feature shares your location with pre-selected people, at a pre-set time when you're out on your own. Fall Detection, SOS Emergency Sharing and the watch's ability to share your medical details in an emergency are also built into the watch.

Pixel Watch 3 comes with one watch band, but dozens of others are available, so you can personalize the watch to match your outfit, mood or activity. Both watch sizes are available with either just Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity (which means it relies heavily on your smartphone that must remain nearby) or with 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi.

We highly recommend the 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3. That way you can communicate and work autonomously from your smartphone -- handle calls and texts, have Gemini Assistant pull info from internet, stream music or video, and more. You can use the watch anywhere, even if you leave your phone behind.

Sensors built into the Pixel Watch 3 include a compass, altimeter, SpO2 monitor, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, skin temperature sensor, barometer and more.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 3 right now

The Google Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, which currently makes it one of the best values compared to other smartwatches. You can pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 3 right now. It starts shipping September 10.

When you pre-order the watch from AT&T, you can get 50% off the purchase price if you sign up for an eligible data plan. You can also get instant credit toward the purchase price with an eligible trade-in, or finance the watch starting at just $6.25 per month for 36 months.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is offering up to $350 in instant trade-in credit with an eligible device toward the purchase of the Pixel Watch 3.

If you're looking to pair your new Google Pixel Watch 3 with one of the new Google Pixel 9 smartphones, you can pre-order any of these phones now and get a really great deal. And to discover more information about the various other Android (WearOS) smartwatches available right now, check out our coverage of the best smartwatches for Android fans in 2024 and best Apple Watch alternatives in 2024.