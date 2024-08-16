The best MagSafe accessories for Apple iPhones let you cut cable clutter

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tired of plugging in your iPhone when you need to charge it? Chances are you don't have to if your device is MagSafe compatible. MagSafe is a proprietary tech from Apple that uses magnets to charge your phone and hold accessories like wallets or power banks in place. It's one thing iPhones have over other devices, and super useful if you like to drop your phone and go, or toss an accessory on it without having to change your case.

You can protect and charge your iPhone 8 or later with a range of cases and accessories that use MagSafe, and we've curated a list of some of the best on the market. There are plenty of accessories that help make charging or other tasks involving your smartphone easier.

The best MagSafe cases and accessories for Apple iPhones

Best MagSafe case for iPhone: OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case

Amazon

Most MagSafe cases pale in comparison to OtterBox's excellent Symmetry series. Available in a variety of colors and for multiple iPhone models, these cases are sturdy, sleek and protective. Plus, you can see exactly where you need to place accessories or chargers with the MagSafe markings on the back with some models.

These cases have excellent drop protection, with the ability to withstand three more drops versus competitors, complete with raised edges for additional safeguards against bumps and spills. It fits easily in a pocket or bag.

It supports both wireless and MagSafe charging, so you can stick it on a charging mat or MagSafe dock and go. There's an OtterBox Symmetry case for any taste out there, and it's a good way to see what the brand has to offer if you haven't tried OtterBox yet.

Best budget MagSafe case for Apple iPhones: ESR MagSafe phone case

Amazon

You don't need to spend a ton to get great MagSafe protection for your iPhone. This affordable budget iPhone case is one of the best you can find. It's less than $25 even when it isn't on sale, though it's up for grabs at a great price right now.

Its MagSafe magnetic ring looks striking with the clear plastic option, or you can get the color of your choice for a more exciting hue to match your style. ESR boasts it comes with military-grade drop protection as well as a raised lens frame to keep your cameras from getting scratched up in transit.

For less than $20, this is one of the best phone case deals you'll find for newer iOS devices.

Best MagSafe charger for Apple iPhones: Anker 622 foldable portable charger with stand

Amazon

This magnetic folding charger lets you plant your phone on the strong base and it can stand up while charging. That means you can watch shows and movies or use your phone while it's in the middle of a charge.

It's built with a compact MagSafe battery pack and a simple folding stand that snaps into place. It's just 0.5 inches thick, and you can hold it in the palm of your hand, so it's perfect for stowing in a bag or a pocket.

You can opt for multiple hues as well, so if you have a custom phone case or a favorite iPhone color you don't want to cover, there are plenty of shades to choose from.

Best MagSafe power bank for Apple iPhones: Mophie Snap+ Powerstation

Amazon

This massive power bank can be used as a wireless stand, but its true calling is as a 10,000mAh battery that can charge your phone whenever you're in a pinch.

Made to work with MagSafe and other wireless Qi charging, it has a tripod socket for video calls or streaming, a metallic snap adapter so that any phone can be compatible with it, and one of the strongest MagSafe charge rings you'll find with a battery this large.

The matte black goes great with just about any iOS device, and you can fit it in a bag or pocket easily. It also offers multiple full charges, so you don't ever have to be caught out without power – you never know when there's going to be an emergency.

Best MagSafe wallet for Apple iPhones: PopSockets phone wallet

Amazon

Your wallet and phone don't have to be separate anymore, thanks to this clever PopSockets invention. It combines the convenience of PopSockets grips with a MagSafe wallet, so you've got a 2-in-1 contraption here that serves a dual purpose.

Choose from a variety of colors for this wallet, which sticks right on to your MagSafe phone case. The strong magnet ensures that you won't lose grip on your phone, and nor will your wallet if it falls to the ground. That makes it sturdy enough to trust, especially if you rely on this wallet to streamline things when traveling.

This wallet can hold up to three cards that will be protected from any magnetism. Want to charge your phone, just slide it all off and stick it back on when you're ready to go.