The best back-to-school headphone deals to shop this week

You've stocked up on pencils. You've found the perfect laptop for homework. Now it's time to add a pair of affordable headphones into the mix for your back to school shopping. Whether you're getting yourself or your children ready to go back to the classroom, there are tons of deals on the tech you need. That includes savings on headphones and wireless earbuds.

Save big on headphones from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose and Soundcore. And you don't need to participate in a specific sales event. Most of the deals are simply heavy discounts, while others cut prices by way of an on-page coupon.

Whether you're shopping for noise-canceling headphones to concentrate on schoolwork, or your fourth-grader needs earbuds for a Chromebook in class, you'll find a variety of discounts up for grabs right now.

The best back-to-school headphone deals this week

Looking for great savings on Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds? You've got plenty to choose from. If you see something you like, grab it so you're prepared for the 2024 school year.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C): $180 (32% off)



For Apple users -- whether you rely on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac or any combo of Apple devices, if there's just one accessory you need, it's these. They're excellent additions to any array of back-to-school tech, and a must-have for college students.

These earbuds offer superior noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, support for Apple's Find My feature, a long battery life, a wireless charging case, a water-resistant design and so much more. They're also comfortable to wear and instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're using.

Whether you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks; playing games; or on a hands-free call, these Bluetooth earbuds offer the high-quality audio you want. And they've just been updated with a new voice-clarifying feature.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $130 (23% off)

Ahead of the 2024 school year, it looks like the least expensive Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) earbuds, or what we call the entry-level wireless earbuds from Apple, are on sale.

These 3rd generation earbuds are more feature-packed than the second generation. (Check out our 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide for more.)

The AirPods (3rd Generation) do not offer noise cancellation, but they do provide impressive spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support and are sweat and water resistant.

They also come with a charging case with a Lightning port (not a USB Type-C port). During each charge, you get up to six hours of listening time, but with multiple charges in their case, you can extend this to up to 30 hours before needing an external power source.

They make the perfect companion for any study session, but for any student who needs to work or relax on the go, they're a great option as well.

Apple AirPods Max: $499 (9% off)



Looking to splurge on some great headphones that double as a status symbol so all the other students at school will turn their heads? Or maybe you just want some awesome over-the-ear headphones that'll last the entire school year. Either way, the third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to.

All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors. It's an easy choice if you're ready for an upgrade this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $103 (19% off)

If you're a proud user of a Samsung Galaxy device, including any of the company's latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches or smart TVs, these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are reliable audio companions. You can expect a long battery life and the ability to enjoy high-quality audio, regardless of what you're listening to.

These earbuds also work seamlessly with any Android mobile device and are compatible with Bluetooth devices that stream audio. Noteworthy features include excellent noise cancellation, Hi-Fi audio support, 360-degree audio support and IPX7 water resistance.

Choose between graphite, purple or white. They're excellent for Android users who need a reliable set of back to school buds, but anyone (including iOS device owners) can benefit from them, especially since AirPods don't come in black.

Beats Studio Pro: $180 (49% off)



The Beats Studio Pro headphones are an affordable choice if you're looking for high-quality audio and advanced features to take you far this school year. These headphones offer exceptional sound quality with features such as advanced noise cancellation and lossless audio for crystal-clear listening.

They are designed for seamless one-touch pairing with Apple devices, personalized spatial audio and dynamic head-tracking that keeps the music in sync with your movements.

Available in black, deep brown, navy and sandstone, these headphones offer a plush headband and ear cushions for comfortable wear. With up to 40 hours of battery life and a fast 10-minute charge providing four additional hours, they are perfect for extended use.

Great for lengthy study sessions or jamming out in the dorms to your favorite songs, what's not to love?

Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones: $119 (40% off)

Back-to-school style usually means trendy looks, and these colorful Beats headphones have some serous pizzazz.

Available in four colors, including bright red, the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time per battery charge. And when the battery runs low, just a five-minute quick charge provides an additional three hours of listening.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones runs with the help of Apple's W1 chip and Bluetooth, so they'll automatically pair with whichever compatible Apple device you're currently using, such as your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac. They also work with any other Bluetooth device that can stream audio, including Android mobile devices.

These headphones make all of your favorite music, podcasts and other audio content sound fantastic, but they lack noise cancellation. They do, however, support spatial audio which provides a more immersive listening experience.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise-canceling headphones: $349 (19% off)

School can be noisy. Block it all out with some of the best noise cancellation Bose has to offer.

The company has bundled all of its latest technologies into this model, so not only will you enjoy all-day comfort from these premium headphones, you also get superior noise cancellation and clear and robust audio -- whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, audio from games or a hands-free phone call.

And for the first time, Bose has added the latest spatial audio technology, so when you're listening to compatible audio, it'll sound like a movie or concert is coming from different directions.

We love these headphones because they offer impressive sound quality combined with up to a 24-hour battery life. They're great for blocking out noise on an airplane, train or office.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds: $50 (26% off + 15% off on-page coupon)



We're fans of Soundcore by Anker headphones and earbuds because they offer advanced features, and often for much less money than their competition. For younger students heading off to school, these are functional and affordable, and not a huge loss if they happen to get lost.

These earbuds that offer adaptive noise cancellation, support for Hi-Res audio, and a battery life up to 10 hours per charge. And with the included charging case, this can be extended up to 50 hours. And thanks to the quick charge feature, just a 10-minute charge provides an extra four hours of playback time.

The earbuds are available in black, white or blue. Since these earbuds offer adaptive noise cancellation, they automatically measure ambient noise and adjust the level of noise cancelation and playback volume. This applies to hands-free calls, too.

Whether you're listening to audio, participating in a hands-free call or gaming, these earbuds offer clear and consistent sound quality for a fraction of what you'd pay for competing earbuds.

Soundcore by Anker P20 earbuds: $20 (50% off)

Yes, you're reading this correctly. You can get a pair of great earbuds for just $20 right now. But hurry, because they likely won't last long at this price.

These are water-resistant (IPX5 rated) earbuds that offer 22 audio EQ presets via the Soundcore app. They're also built using 10mm drivers to provide high-quality audio with a generous level of bass.

You get up to 10 hours of playback per charge, or up to 30 hours of use with multiple in-case charges, and a feature that provides up to two hours of additional playback with a 10-minute charge. Easy-to-use tap controls are built into the stem of each earbud.

These earbuds lack features like noise cancellation and spatial audio support, but for just $20 (if you're a Prime member), they offer a great value for anyone who needs entry-level wireless earbuds that work with iOS, Android, Windows, ChromeOS or MacOS devices.

H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport Waterproof bone conduction headphones: $80 (20% off)



If you or your student is planning on staying active at school or maybe joining the swim club, these bone conduction headphones are a good option.

They're designed for listening to music during any activity, from running to swimming, but they particularly shine when it comes to sports. That's their best feature, actually – you won't have to worry about water creeping in, as they're waterproof and sweatproof with an IPX8 rating.

That means they can withstand submersion up to 12 feet underwater. If you have challenging workouts, sweat a lot, or spend a lot of time in the water, these are a great choice for you.

With 8GB of onboard storage, you can also load hundreds of songs and listen without a phone. You'll get up to six hours of battery life per charge, which is great for long training sessions.