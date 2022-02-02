Live Updates: Massive winter storm moving east across U.S.get the free app
A massive winter storm was moving east across the U.S. on Wednesday, causing blizzard conditions in North Dakota and snowy highways in Colorado and Kansas. More than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — were under winter storm warnings, watches or both.
By Wednesday morning, over 5 inches of snow had already fallen in Chicago, CBS Chicago reports.
In the South, the big concern is ice. In Texas, officials hope to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating power outages.
"Last year, we lost power in this neighborhood for three days," Cindy Harty of McKinney told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
This storm isn't forecast to be as severe, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state's power grid was ready.
The storm was changing travel plans for many with more than 1,700 flights canceled, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines announced it's suspending all operations at its Dallas hub Thursday.
Forecasters said the storm will keep pushing east through the week, bringing more snow and ice to New York and Boston, which were just hit by a nor'easter.
Over a foot of snow expected in at least 4 states
More than a foot of snow was expected in parts of central Missouri and Michigan, and up to a foot of snow could fall Wednesday and Thursday in central and northeastern Illinois. Twelve to 18 inches of snow is possible in areas of northern Indiana, said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
"For a lot of areas, we are going to be looking at significant amounts of snowfall and also ice," he said.
Several inches of snow dumped in Chicago area
Much of the Chicago area has already seen 5 or more inches of snow with some spots getting more than 9 inches as of mid-morning Wednesday, CBS Chicago reports. Heavy snowfall was expected to add to those totals throughout the day.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow, declaring there would be six more weeks of winter.