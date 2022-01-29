Winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

Winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy snow, strong windsget the free app
A major winter storm is battering part of the East Coast on Saturday, expected to unleash heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. States of emergency have been declared from Virginia to Rhode Island.
Snow could fall as fast as five inches per hour in some places, and millions of people could face between one and two feet of snow — or more.
"Plenty of hazards are expected to impact the Northeastern U.S. from heavy snow, with significant accumulations expected, to high winds and coastal issues," the National Weather Service says. "The combination of the intense snow and strong winds will result in blizzard conditions, especially along coastal areas."
More than 3,500 U.S. flights have already been canceled Saturday. And at least one NHL game has been postponed due to the weather.
More than 48,000 power outages in Massachusetts
More than 48,000 power outages were reported Saturday morning in Massachusetts, according to poweroutage.us.
Most of them were in Barnstable County on Cape Code. Thousands of others were reported in Plymouth and Bristol counties.
New York City buried in snow
New York City was covered in snow Saturday morning. It is mostly expected to get 8 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as 18 inches in some areas, according to forecasters.
Queens is expected to get hit with the most snow out of the five boroughs.
The city has launched a major effort to try and keep the streets clear during the Nor'easter. To prepare, the Department of Sanitation started pretreating 700 miles of city roads two days ago. They have 280,000 tons of salt, along with 1,800 plows and 700 salt spreaders at their disposal, CBS New York reports.
Because the snow coupled with high wind speeds can cause blizzard-like conditions, outdoor dining has been suspended. Vaccine appointments at city run sites for Saturday have been rescheduled for Sunday.
"Look after your neighbors, and that includes checking in on them, shoveling snow if need be to make sure they get the support, particularly our seniors," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.
The mayor encouraged people to use public transportation, because of poor visibility on the roads will be. Officials have asked those who don't have to go out to stay home.
Snow and wind cause near-whiteout conditions on Long Island
Parts of New York are in a state of emergency, with Long Island getting hit especially hard by the storm. In Riverhead in Suffolk County, snow and wind made for near-whiteout conditions early Saturday morning, CBS New York reports.
It snowed for several hours overnight, but the flakes were small and the accumulation was slow. Once 11:30 p.m. hit, snowfall rpicked up and has been hammering down ever since.
Suffolk County has nearly 200 snow plows and sand trucks, but it has to be hard to keep up with the downpour.
More than 12 inches of snow expected in Northeast
Much of the Northeast coast is forecast to see more than 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas in eastern Massachusetts, including the Boston area, could see more than 24 inches.
Snow in Massachusetts is expected to increase in intensity Saturday morning, continuing until late afternoon. Winds will also increase, with near-hurricane force gusts across Cape Cod, say forecasters.
Full-on winter blast hits Boston
In Boston, what started out Friday night as light snow turned into a full-on winter blast overnight, with the heaviest snow likely still to come Saturday, Mola Lenghi reports for "CBS Saturday Morning." Up to 30 inches could fall in parts of Massachusetts, making this one of the biggest snowstorms on record.
Boston's mayor issued a snow emergency on Friday starting at 9 p.m.
"You can expect between 18-24 inches of snow & winds as high as 50 MPH," Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted. "Residents are encouraged to stay home & ride @MBTA if travel is necessary."
The last time the Boston area saw blizzard conditions was nearly four years ago, in March 2018, according to CBS Boston. The last time Boston had 2 feet of snow in one storm was seven years ago.