Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter as massive storm threatens wide swath of U.S.

Rockies to New England targeted by snow and ice

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog emerged from his burrow on a cold Wednesday morning and saw his shadow, declaring there would be six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil made his annual prediction as another major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, ice and freezing rain to a large portion of the country.

Punxsutawney Phil made his annual prediction on Wednesday, Feb, 2. 2022. CBS News

People gathered Wednesday at Gobbler's Knob as members of Phil's "inner circle" summoned him from his tree stump at dawn. After Phil's prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted "six more weeks!"

According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn't see it.

Phil made his appearance as a dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Barry Reeger / AP

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

Last year, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.