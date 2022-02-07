At least 1 dead in grocery store shooting at a Washington Fred Meyer as police warn of "armed and dangerous" suspect

At least 1 dead in grocery store shooting at a Washington Fred Meyer as police warn of "armed and dangerous" suspectget the free app
At least one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington on Monday afternoon, police said. The suspect, identified by police as a White man, is still on the run and is believed to be armed with a handgun.
Officers first responded to the Richland grocery store at 11:04 a.m. local time after receiving reports that shots had been fired, police said at a press conference. It's not yet clear if any of the victims were targeted.
Local schools including Richland High and River's Edge High were placed on non-critical lockdown during the police response.
A spokesperson for Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, said the company is "deeply saddened by the incident."
"The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
Police provide update on the shooting
Richland police spoke briefly to the media on Monday to provide an update on the shooting.
ATF has responded to the scene
Special agents with the Seattle division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the Fred Meyer shooting scene Monday afternoon, the bureau said on Twitter.
The bureau also retweeted images of the suspect released by local police, and urged anyone who recognized him to call the non-emergency dispatch line.
Police confirm they're "actively looking" for suspect
The Richland Police Department confirmed that officers are "actively looking" for the suspect, who they described as a "middle aged white male."
The department said in a statement that it's not clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.