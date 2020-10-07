Live updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris

Live updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harrisget the free app
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will meet on Wednesday night for their first — and only — debate of 2020. The debate takes place just eight days after President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off in Ohio, but between the two debates, the White House and the 2020 campaign have been upended by Mr. Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
Pence, who has been tested regularly for COVID-19 since Mr. Trump announced that he tested positive, said on Wednesday he had again tested negative. There are 18 confirmed cases linked to the White House, including three senators and some of the president's top advisers.
At the request of the Biden campaign, there will be plexiglass barriers between Pence and Harris. The candidates will not shake hands.
The debate will be moderated by USA Today's Susan Page.
Mr. Trump, meanwhile, returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, despite still being COVID positive.
Latest updates:
- How to watch the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence
- Trump returns to Oval Office, says it's a "blessing from God" that he got COVID-19
- Democrats launch mobile billboards in Utah to attack Pence's handling of COVID-19 ahead of debate
- What to watch for in the Pence-Harris vice presidential debate
How to watch the vice presidential debate
You can watch the debate on CBSN. Pre-show debate coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage from CBSN begins at 11 p.m. ET.
How to watch the vice presidential debate
What: Vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris
Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET
Debate coverage on CBS broadcast stations and CBSN: 9-11 p.m. ET
"Red & Blue" debate preview on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET
CBSN debate coverage: Pre-show coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage begins at 11 p.m. ET
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live debate updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.
Democrats launch mobile billboards in Utah to attack Pence's response to COVID-19
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) War Room will be trolling the vice president in the hours leading up to the event with mobile billboards attacking him on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence owns the administration's failed response to the pandemic more than anyone except Trump himself." Lilly Adams, DNC War Room senior spokesperson and adviser said in a statement to CBS News. "As cases continue to rise across the country and millions of families struggle to make ends meet, Americans are owed answers tonight on the administration's failed coronavirus response."
Read more about the Utah billboards here.
Kayla Mueller's parents to attend debate
The parents of Kayla Mueller, who was murdered by ISIS in February 2015, are attending the debate as Pence's guests.
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against two British nationals who were known as ISIS "Beatles" for their role in Mueller's death, as well as other American hostages.
What to watch for in the debate
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be the top issue of the evening, especially since President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Safety measures have been put in place for tonight's debate at the University of Utah.
Read more on what to watch here.
— Grace Segers and Audrey McNamara