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The Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices rising at fastest pace in 3 years

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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The Personal Consumption Expenditures index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure — rose at a 4.1% annual rate in May, highlighting the central bank's challenge in reining in prices.

The reading matched economists' forecasts for the PCE report to come in at 4.1% annually, according to financial data service FactSet. That compares with an annual increase of 3.8% in April, and represents the highest level since April 2023.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

Edited by Alain Sherter

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