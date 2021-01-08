Twitter permanently bans Trump

Twitter is permanently banning President Trump from the platform, the company announced late Friday. The ban comes days after Twitter temporarily locked Mr. Trump's account.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a statement.

Mr. Trump was known to frequently use Twitter to drive the news cycle, attack political opponents and announce policy changes. But he also used the platform to share unfounded claims of voter fraud, which ultimately led to his removal from the platform.

Twitter is the first social media account to permanently bar Mr. Trump from their platform. Earlier in the week, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Snapchat all temporarily disabled Mr. Trump's accounts for "inciting violence."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.